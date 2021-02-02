LATEST: Accumulating snow through Tuesday morning

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)–
A nor’easter will be impacting many parts of the Northeast with wind, snow and coastal flooding in the coastal regions, but how will Central New York be affected? We still have a 2nd and 3rd part to the storm to deal with.
LATEST: (AS OF TUESDAY MORNING}
PART 2: Moisture wrapping around the Nor’easter rotates through Central New York with a period of heavy snow Tuesday morning.
TUESDAY:
- Snowfall rates could reach or exceed 1-2” per hour at times between now and the Tuesday morning commute. This will probably make for a slick and sloppy ride into work and school Tuesday morning.
- Snow will likely continue but taper to light to occasionally moderate snow from mid-morning Tuesday into afternoon.
- Additional snowfall Tuesday after the morning commute will range from 1 to 4”
PART 3: Tuesday night into Wednesday Lake Ontario should chime in with lingering storm snow and some lake effect too.
TUESDAY NIGHT – WEDNESDAY:
- A spray of light to occasionally moderate snow should occur south and southeast of Lake Ontario, including in the Syracuse area Tuesday night into Wednesday.
- Roads will likely remain at least somewhat slick and sloppy Tuesday night into the start of Wednesday before improving as the lake effect tends to taper Wednesday afternoon.
- At least 2 to 4” will probably fall Tuesday night into at least the first part of Wednesday with locally higher amounts south of Syracuse and the Thruway in the hills.
- In total, snowfall between Monday night and through the morning commute Wednesday should range from 6 to 10” for many with locally higher amounts expected in the hills south and east of Syracuse.
The weather quiets down later Wednesday into Thursday with a little warm up too. Stay tuned to NewsChannel 9 for updates on this complex storm.
