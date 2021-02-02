LATEST: Accumulating snow through Tuesday morning

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)–

A nor’easter will be impacting many parts of the Northeast with wind, snow and coastal flooding in the coastal regions, but how will Central New York be affected? We still have a 2nd and 3rd part to the storm to deal with.

LATEST: (AS OF TUESDAY MORNING}

PART 2: Moisture wrapping around the Nor’easter rotates through Central New York with a period of heavy snow Tuesday morning.

TUESDAY:

Snowfall rates could reach or exceed 1-2” per hour at times between now and the Tuesday morning commute. This will probably make for a slick and sloppy ride into work and school Tuesday morning.

Snow will likely continue but taper to light to occasionally moderate snow from mid-morning Tuesday into afternoon.

Additional snowfall Tuesday after the morning commute will range from 1 to 4”

PART 3: Tuesday night into Wednesday Lake Ontario should chime in with lingering storm snow and some lake effect too.

TUESDAY NIGHT – WEDNESDAY:

A spray of light to occasionally moderate snow should occur south and southeast of Lake Ontario, including in the Syracuse area Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Roads will likely remain at least somewhat slick and sloppy Tuesday night into the start of Wednesday before improving as the lake effect tends to taper Wednesday afternoon.

At least 2 to 4” will probably fall Tuesday night into at least the first part of Wednesday with locally higher amounts south of Syracuse and the Thruway in the hills.

In total, snowfall between Monday night and through the morning commute Wednesday should range from 6 to 10” for many with locally higher amounts expected in the hills south and east of Syracuse.

The weather quiets down later Wednesday into Thursday with a little warm up too. Stay tuned to NewsChannel 9 for updates on this complex storm.