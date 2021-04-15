Latest drought report: No improvements



There has been some rain across CNY, but there is no improvement to the drought report this week. Syracuse is running almost an inch short of average for April precipitation alone.

The latest summary from the United States Drought Monitor, which accounts for the conditions through 8 a.m. April 13th still has portions of Oneida county in a moderate drought. Oswego, Jefferson, Lewis, Wayne, northern Seneca, southern Oneida, northern Onondaga and most of Madison counties in the abnormally dry category.

Statewide, moderate drought has been slightly expanded in the western Finger Lakes and the Adirondacks, where streams are running low and groundwater is declining. Abnormally dry conditions have expanded to include portions of the Catskills.

Under these dry conditions, fire danger is elevated, the spring fire season starts early.

Remember, there is a state-wide open burn ban through May 14th.

The weekly summary is released every Thursday.

For reference of changes, here’s a look at the report from last week.