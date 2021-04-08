Latest drought summary for CNY and NYS



The year continues to be dry. Syracuse is running about 3.00″ short of its average precipitation.

The extended warm and dry stretch obviously did not help, some moderate drought conditions and abnormally dry conditions have been expanded.

The latest summary from the United States Drought Monitor, which accounts for the conditions through 8 a.m. April 6th has portions of Oneida county in a moderate drought. Oswego, Jefferson, Lewis, Wayne, northern Seneca, southern Oneida, northern Onondaga and most of Madison counties in the abnormally dry category.

Statewide, moderate drought has been expanded to the western Finger Lakes, where streams are running low and groundwater is declining. Abnormally dry conditions have expanded to include Albany.

Under these dry conditions, fire danger is elevated, the spring fire season starts early.

Remember, there is a state-wide open burn ban through May 14th.

The weekly summary is released every Thursday.

For reference of changes, here’s a look at the report from last week.