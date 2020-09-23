Latest New York foliage report

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)–

The third I Love NY has been released and many areas are seeing changing colors.

Here’s a look at how the weather is impacting the fall color.

CENTRAL NEW YORK:

Cooperstown and Oneonta are predicting up to a 30% change or red and orange this weekend.

In Madison County, spotters are reporting from Great Swamp Conservancy in Canastota predict 25% change with bright red, deep red and yellow leaves.

Spotters in Utica expect a 20% change this weekend with more muted oranges and reds.

FINGER LAKES:

Spotters reporting from Syracuse UNiversity predict a 10-20% chaneg with a few reds appearing on sugar maples. Green Lakes expects a 5-10% color change with some orange and yellow.

Ontario county is just starting to change with reports calling for 15% change of reds and yellows this weekend.

Cayuga Lake should see up to 30% change with some average-to-bright reds and purples appearing.

Spotters from Waterloo, Seneca Falls and Seneca Lake predict 20% transition with touches of orange.

ADIRONDACKS:

Tupper Lake and Mt. Arab spotters say that recent frosty night have brought out the fall colors! At least a 50-55% change is expected this weekend. Spotters from Saranac Lake say up to 50% change of maples displaying rich reds, sugar maples with a variety or oranges and birches beginning to turn yellow.

Spotters are reporting average leaves of gold/yellow and above average reds in Old Forge. They’re predicting about a 50% change for the weekend.

Lake Placid spotters are predicting 50% color change this weekend of bright reds and burnt oranges.

St. Lawrence County expects a 40% change this weekend with yellow and red emerging.

Whiteface Mountain spotters expect a 35% change with bright red and orange leaves along with a touch of purple.

THOUSAND ISLANDS:

Spotters in Alexandria Bay look for a 50% change this weekend with mainly yellow, orange, red and burgundy leaves.

Watertown spotters expect a 20% change with red and touches of yellow.

In Oswego County, the city of Oswego predict a 25-30% change by this weekend.

CATSKILLS:

Delhi spotters predict 40% change this weekend with bright red, orange and gold leaves.

Bovina expect a 30% change and Windham will see 30% change with touches of red.