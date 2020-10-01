Latest New York State foliage report

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

Here is the fourth weekly foliage report issued by the New York State Department of Economic Development.

Cool, frosty weather from a week and a half ago has really accelerated the color change across the state. To see how our weather this early Fall may play into the color change, click here.

CENTRAL NEW YORK:

Green Lakes in Onondaga County should see more than 30% color change with average-to-bright shades of orange and red, along with some yellow. Chenango County spotters in Norwich predict 75% color change this weekend, with near-peak foliage showcasing very brilliant reds, yellows, and purples. Stone Quarry Hill Art Park near Cazenovia predicts up to 40% leaf change with beautiful, very brilliant shades of red.

The City of Cortland in Cortland County can expect a 50% transition, with average to bright red and yellow leaves overtaking the remaining green.

Spotters in the Oswego County City of Oswego predict up to 50% change as classic autumnal hues more quickly wash across the landscape. The northern and eastern areas of the county are a kaleidoscope of color with bright displays of red, orange, and yellow.

FINGER LAKES:

In Tompkins County, the Ithaca area will see about 50% leaf change with average-to-bright shades of yellow and orange, along with a wide range of reds, and the amount of color change in the county varying.

Foliage in Wayne County will be at the midpoint of change by the weekend, with 50% transition and average-bright red, green, and orange leaves in Lyons.

In Yates County, reports from Penn Yan predict a rapid change with 40% transition and bright orange, red and yellow.

In Cayuga County, reports from Auburn predict about 50% change with bright red and yellow leaves, while spotters from Fair Haven expect more than 35% change and golden yellow leaves, along with shades of orange and red.

ADIRONDACKS:

Spotters reporting from Old Forge in Herkimer County expect more than 85% color change with peak foliage including bright oranges and reds, and many splashes of brilliant yellow.

In Essex County, spotters in Lake Placid predict peak foliage this weekend, with almost complete color change and brilliant shades of red, yellow and orange. At Whiteface Mountain, reports are calling for peak foliage with 70% color change and exceptionally brilliant reds and oranges, along with some bright yellows and touches of purple. The areas around the mountain can also expect peak conditions, with very brilliant shades of red and yellow.

Reports from Newcomb predict 70% change and peak conditions with bright shades of red mixed in with oranges and yellows. In Hamilton County, look for nearly complete change and peak conditions around Lake Pleasant. Leaves are rapidly changing, with very bright shades of red and orange

Saranac Lake can expect peak conditions with more than 85% change and amazingly bright shades of red, gold, and yellow. Leaves changed very quickly last week, but there is still plenty of great color.

THOUSAND ISLANDS:

In the Thousand Islands-Seaway region, look for 90% color change and near-peak to peak foliage with a full spectrum of brilliant fall colors in Alexandria Bay in Jefferson County. Maples are coming on strong as well as burgundy layers of native undergrowth. Watertown reports anticipate nearly 50% change by the weekend, with increasing amounts of bright red and orange leaves

CATSKILLS:

Peak foliage is anticipated this weekend in the Catskills. Delaware County spotters from Andes predict 80% or more color change and peak conditions with plenty of brilliant shades of red, purple, and yellow.

Sullivan County spotters in the Village of Liberty expect peak foliage with 65% or more transition and very bright scarlet reds, vibrant yellows, and amber oranges.

Spotters at Belleayre Mountain in Ulster County anticipate 50% change with bright red, yellow, and orange leaves.