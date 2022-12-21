SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Mother Nature is wreaking havoc on our pre-Christmas travel plans. Here are the latest details.

Bitter cold air arrives midday Friday

An arctic cold front is forecast to charge east through Central New York between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday. What do we mean by an arctic cold front? How about this.

Get ready for a temperature-nosedive Friday.

We’ve been tracking this move across the country. It’s going to happen in Central New York Friday.

Just look at the temperatures throughout the day Friday.

Stay up to date|Check the list of school and business closings Friday

It’ll be in the 40s with rain in the morning. Rain will change to snow around 12 p.m. and then temperatures are in the teens by late Friday afternoon.

That is a flash freeze. Anything wet will ice up. The rain preceding this drop washes away any road salt so roads are essentially untreated.

Any falling snow (generally 3” or less) coupled with the rapid temperature drop only make things even more slippery.

Roads will become very icy by midday Friday.

It is advised to stay off the roads when this happens Friday afternoon.

Road conditions should slowly improve Friday evening (outside any blowing snow) as road crews continue salting and plowing roads.

The cold comes with potentially damaging wind

Then the wind…that’s going to be a big problem.

Behind the arctic front, Friday afternoon into Friday night winds for everyone will be west-southwest 20 to 40 mph with gusts to 60 mph. Those high gusts will be felt the most over higher elevations, and near the Lake Ontario shoreline.

With this type of wind expected, there will be power outages.

Isn’t this supposed to be the biggest storm in years?

For Syracuse and Central New York? No.

The snowfall we are projecting for Friday is only 1 to 4 inches for most of Central New York.

For most of us, this will not be a snowstorm.

Any heavy lake effect snow that falls Friday night into the Christmas weekend is well north of Syracuse, closer to Watertown or farther north.

Blizzard conditions will occur in the lake effect snows with virtually impossible travel at times Friday night and Saturday.

A blizzard warning is in effect for Jefferson County.

This will disrupt travel plans.

Similar conditions are expected around Buffalo.

As we mentioned before, the winds Friday into Friday night are strong across Central New York and could cause power outages but winds of this strengthen occur in Central New York several times every winter.

If the power goes out, make sure you have a way to stay warm since temperatures will stay in the teens over the weekend.

Yes, the storm causing our change in temperatures and strong winds may be one of the strongest on record as it tracks from the Great Lakes into Canada but the most extreme impacts are outside of Central New York.