Latest on NYS seasonal snowfall; Syracuse still behind

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)–

Many have been waiting for a “good” snow storm. Friday, February 7th, we got it. It boosted the city of Syracuse into second place for the Snowiest Big (population of 100,000+) Cities in the United States, but Rochester is still holding strong in first place. This holds the city of Syracuse in second place for the Golden Snowball contest across New York State as well.

Syracuse still has a seasonal deficit of 20”+ of snow and is still behind Rochester by 10”+ of snow.

Rochester didn’t get as much snow from the storm system Friday but some lake flakes boosted its seasonal total to 73”, which is just shy of 10” above average.

Binghamton is now above average at this point in the winter season, barely, with 52.5” (just shy of an inch above average to be exact).

Buffalo has a seasonal total of 50.7” leaving them a little more than 16” below average.

Albany is closer to average and still in last place for the golden snowball. They have received a little over 38” of snow in total this winter.

There’s still plenty of time in the season to see these numbers change though!

GOLDEN SNOWBALL STANDINGS (as of 2/8/2020):

1. Rochester

2. Syracuse

3. Binghamton

4. Buffalo

5. Albany