LATEST: Snow getting closer to Syracuse; can you expect heavy snow for am commute?

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)–

I’m sure by now everyone has heard a nor’easter will be impacting many parts of the Northeast with wind, snow and coastal flooding in the coastal regions early this week, but how will Central New York be affected?

LATEST: (AS OF LATE MONDAY EVENING}

OVERNIGHT – TUESDAY:

-Snow develops across the area and it could snow heavily at times overnight into Tuesday morning for many in CNY.

Snowfall rates could reach or exceed 1” per hour at times between midnight Monday night and noon Tuesday. This will probably make for a slick and sloppy ride into work and school Tuesday morning.

Snow will likely continue but taper to light to occasionally moderate snow from mid-morning Tuesday into afternoon.

Snowfall accumulations by 7 AM Tuesday should range from 2 to 5” for many with lesser amounts west of the Syracuse area and up north across Northern Oswego County and points north to the Watertown area. Snowfall amounts across the foothills of the Catskills will likely be a bit more than 5”.

Snowfall Tuesday after the morning commute will range from 1 to 4”

PART 3: Tuesday night into Wednesday Lake Ontario should chime in with lingering storm snow and some lake effect too.

TUESDAY NIGHT – WEDNESDAY:

A spray of light to occasionally moderate snow should occur south and southeast of Lake Ontario, including in the Syracuse area Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Roads will likely remain at least somewhat slick and sloppy Tuesday night into the start of Wednesday before improving as the lake effect tends to taper Wednesday afternoon.

At least 1 to 3” will probably fall Tuesday night into at least the first part of Wednesday with locally higher amounts south of Syracuse and the Thruway in the hills.

So in total, snowfall between midnight Monday night to lunch time Wednesday should range from 6 to 10” is expected for many with locally higher amounts expected in the hills south and east of Syracuse.

The weather quiets down later Wednesday into especially Thursday with a little warm up too. Stay tuned to NewsChannel 9 for updates on this complex storm.