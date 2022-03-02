While the weather isn’t always nice, or bright this time of year, the one thing that continues to increase is the length of daylight. This Sunday marks a little milestone with regards to the sunset time.

Yes, the sun will go down at 6 p.m. in Syracuse for the first time since October 29th, or just over four months ago!

The following Saturday, March 12th, the first St. Patrick’s parade in 3 years will be held in downtown Syracuse. The day after the St. Patrick’s parade in Syracuse, we begin Daylight Saving Time once again on Sunday, March 13th. This means our sunset occurs after 7 next Sunday!

The holiday celebrating the Irish heritage, St. Patrick’s Day, is four days after Daylight Saving Time which is followed by the official start of the spring season just a few days later on March 20th at 11:33 am.

Bottom line, there is a significant increase in the amount of daylight and signs of the spring season typically start occurring more and more frequently, especially later in the month.

So, if the weather gets you down this month, just remember brighter days are ahead!