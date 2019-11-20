LATEST: A cold November, but not quite top 10 coldest in Syracuse

SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV)

After a very mild and wet Halloween, the weather seemed to quickly change seasons in Syracuse and central New York.

Colder air came in starting November 1st and after an almost January-like Veterans Day week, November in Syracuse ended up just outside the top 10 coldest Novembers on record. This is despite the well above average temperatures two days preceding Thanksgiving!

The average temperature in Syracuse for November 2019 ended up almost 5 degrees below normal making it the 13th coldest November on record! Records in Syracuse go back to 1902.

Our roughest patch was November 12th and 13th when the temperatures failed to get out of the 20s. The normal high temperature for both of those days was 50 F !

In spite of this cold start, we are not quite to the level of November 2018 which ended up as the 3rd coldest November on record highlighted by the first November day below zero (-1 F on November 23rd)

November 2019 was a very cold month but didn’t quite crack back into the Top Ten coldest Novembers thanks to the 60 degree temps on Tuesday afternoon and falling just short of 60 Wednesday.