SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In the words of the great Yankees catcher, it’s like deja vu all over again.

The storm coming into Central New York later Friday is very similar to the storm we dealt with later Monday into Tuesday of this week in terms of snowfall amounts and impact.

When does the snow start?

Most of Friday is dry. There may even be some sun in the morning. Temperatures will rise into the 30s to near 40. Not bad.

Snow will arrive around sunset. Sooner over the Finger Lakes and after sunset north and east of Syracuse. Given that temperatures should still be quite a bit above freezing at that point, some rain may mix in initially.

When is the heaviest precipitation?

It still looks like Friday night.

Not the best of timing if you have evening plans.

Snow could be heavy at times for a short time Friday evening and by late evening mixes with sleet, especially from Syracuse south and west.

So, how much snow and/or ice are we talking about?

Well, that’s the million-dollar question.

Thinking back to what happened Monday night as a guide, 2 to 6 inches seems reasonable around Syracuse, with slightly less over the Finger Lakes and the potential for a bit more than six inches north and east of Syracuse.

For the most part it’s over Saturday

This wintry mess will wind down to lighter snow Saturday. Yes, there could be a few slick spots on the roads early in the day, but with temperatures rising into the 30s and even low 40s, roads should turn out wet by midday making travel much easier.