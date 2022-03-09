Do you have weekend plans across Central New York this weekend? If so, you may want to change those plans if they involve traveling Saturday and or Saturday night.

THE SET UP:

A cold front is expected to slide into the area from the west slowly but surely Friday night. Meanwhile, a strong piece of upper-level energy will help rapidly spin up a storm down in the Deep South Friday evening.

This intensifying low is expected to ride up along the above-mentioned front somewhere between Eastern NY and the New England coastline on Saturday before racing into the Canadian Maritimes Saturday night and Sunday.





HERE’S THE LATEST AS OF WEDNESDAY EVENING…

WHAT WE KNOW:

Precipitation starts later Friday night and continues into Saturday

Temperatures drop out of the 30s and into the 20s Saturday

The wind speeds increase to between 15 and 25 mph with higher gusts Saturday afternoon into Saturday night

Lake effect snow is expected southeast of Lake Ontario between late Saturday afternoon and the start of Sunday

WHAT WE DON’T KNOW:

What track does the storm take?

When does rain change to snow late Friday night or Saturday morning?

When does the heaviest snow occur?

How much snow falls across CNY?

Even with some uncertainty the odds are increasing that 6 or more inches of snow will fall across Central New York on Saturday.

Most difficult travel is probable late Friday night through Saturday.

Winter Storm Watches may be posted Thursday so be sure to check back with NewsChannel 9 for the latest updates on this storm the rest of this week.