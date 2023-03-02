SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)–

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for parts of Central New York north of Syracuse from late Friday evening into Saturday afternoon.

This includes Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego, and Oneida counties.

A developing area of low pressure moves into the Ohio River Valley Friday, spreading snow into Central New York just before sunset. Snow continues into the evening before mixing with some sleet and freezing rain.

While there is some uncertainty as to whether all of Central New York gets into the icy mix of precipitation, it appears the heaviest snow Friday night and Saturday morning ends up in the watch area.

A Winter Storm Watch is issued when significant winter weather is possible but not yet certain.

