SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – After another great night for sleeping with the windows open, we expect some nice summer weather to round out the week! Details are below…

TONIGHT:

High pressure crests overhead tonight and provides us with another comfortable summer night under a clear to partly cloudy sky. Lows drop into the 50s.

THURSDAY:

On Thursday, high pressure stays in control of the weather around CNY with sunshine mixing with more fair-weather cumulus clouds during the afternoon.

High temperatures should be back up into the low 80s. Great pool and or beach weather!

THURSDAY NIGHT:

It looks like another nice night to be out and about across CNY Thursday night with a clear to partly cloudy sky and comfy low in the 50s to around 60.

FRIDAY:

A cold front approaches and slides through Friday afternoon/early evening which will bring more clouds to the sky for Friday afternoon and MAY trigger a passing shower or two during the second half of Friday. Most should get through Friday dry, though, according to the newest data.

Highs Friday sneak back into the low 80s despite more clouds working in during the afternoon.

If you are heading to the big concert at the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheatre at Lakeview to see Morgan Wallen the weather looks very nice overall! Temperatures should cool into the 60s during the show so maybe bring a light jacket or hoodie. Enjoy!

WEEKEND:

Weekend plans?? Whether your plans entail attending the Lynyrd Skynyrd show at the Amphitheatre Saturday night, a graduation party, boating, hiking, biking, running in the boilermaker Sunday morning you are in luck! The weather is looking cooler, but great!

It’s breezy and refreshing Saturday with a good deal of sun and highs warming into the mid to maybe upper 70s as high pressure out of Canada slides in.

The last half of the weekend will feature wall to wall sunshine with temperatures climbing out of the 40s and 50s to start the day and into the mid-70s to around 80 for the afternoon and low humidity levels once again too! Yes, great running weather for the BIG Boilermaker race in Utica Sunday, and really for anything else too!

Enjoy CNY!