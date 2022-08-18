SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR) – The weather remains somewhat unsettled at times today, but some changes are ahead. Find out all about those changes below…

TODAY:

There should still be more clouds than sun on today, but we think as low pressure across Northern New England starts to pull away from the Northeast there will be less shower/storm activity around today. In fact, we should start to see a brighter sky later this afternoon as the stubborn pattern that has been over us much of the week begins to break down.

High temperatures this afternoon should be close to 80, which is “normal” for August in CNY.

TONIGHT- FRIDAY:

Low pressure aloft and at the surface moves away more so from the Northeast tonight and is replaced by high pressure for the end of the week. The result? More in the way of sunshine, and warmer air on Friday! Highs to end the week should make it back into the mid-80s.

WEEKEND:

It stays mainly dry with a good deal of sun to kick off the weekend! We could be approaching 90 by Saturday. Yes, it’s a good idea to make those beach/pool plans to start the weekend!

The only thing that might interrupt a nice weekend here is a very slight risk of a spotty shower/storm towards sunset Saturday and a slightly better chance of some spotty late afternoon and evening showers and storms Sunday as the humidity starts to rise.

Stay tuned for further updates…