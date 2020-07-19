Line of storms racing east through parts of CNY

(WSYR-TV) — A line of strong storms is racing east with heavy rain, and wind gusts upwards of 50 to 60 mph in spots within the band of storms.

There likely won’t be any damage near and north of the Thruway, including Syracuse, but south of the Thruway and Syracuse is where the best chance for wind damage will occur.

