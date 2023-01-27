SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – We’re turning colder, snowier, and windier to finish up the week. Bundle up! Details are below…

A quick shot of January cold & lake snow following storm

A rare shot of normal January temperatures appears to be in store for Central New York to round out the week. This will lead to some limited lake effect snow before we quiet down during the midday Friday.

Another coating to 2 inches of snow is possible east and southeast of Lake Ontario Friday morning compliments of the lake. There could be a few higher totals over the Tug Hill Plateau.

For the 25th time in 27 days this January, Syracuse and much of Central New York end up with temperatures above normal.

A clipper system means a bit of snow to start the weekend

Next up is an Alberta clipper system diving south into the Great Lakes Friday then the Northeast Friday night into Saturday.

As is typical of these systems, this one will not have much moisture to work with. That means the snow or snow showers we see during this time won’t lead to much accumulation. Right now, the best chance for a few inches of accumulation is over the Tug Hill.

Temperatures to start the weekend should be fairly seasonable in the 30s but a gusty breeze makes it feel cooler than that.