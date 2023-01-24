SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Welcome back, Winter. It’s finally feeling and looking more like the right season as we enter the last week of January across CNY, and more snow is on the way. Details are below…

A little snow for all, but more east of Lake Ontario Tuesday

Scattered snow showers move through after sunrise Tuesday with a cold front.

Little to no accumulation is expected for most of the area, but a band of semi-organized lake snow should impact areas east of Lake Ontario, especially around the Tug Hill.

For this reason, there is a Winter Weather Advisory in affect east of Lake Ontario through 7pm Tuesday particularly around the Tug Hill due to several inches of lake snow being expected.

In and around the Tug Hill there could very well be 3 to 6 or 7 inches of snow by days end Tuesday. This will cause slick roads and greatly reduced at times, but it won’t be a classic intense lake snow band set up this time around.

Highs Tuesday reach the mid to perhaps upper 30s. But, since it’s so breezy, it’ll actually feel more like the mid 20s.

Another more impactful storm expected midweek

