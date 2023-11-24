SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After a seasonable and mainly dry Thanksgiving, changes are on the way. The next round of lake effect snow showers develops into Friday as it turns chilly and windy. Find out all the details below…

December-like chill to end the week

We’re also quite chilly Friday. Temperatures hold in the 30s much of the day and a steady northwesterly wind makes it feel like it is in the 20s.

In addition, we expect lake effect snow showers off the southeast end of Lake Ontario including the Syracuse area Friday. There could even be a locally light accumulation up to an inch or two of snow through the end of the day.

That makes for a chilly day of holiday shopping and especially for any tree lighting ceremonies in the evening.

Turning drier for the weekend

High pressure builds in on Saturday, bringing an end to any lingering flurries and allowing for some partial sunshine. Highs will warm slightly back into the upper-30s to near 40.

Sunday looks mainly dry, though there could be a shower or two developing near or just after sunset. Highs will be seasonable, in the mid-40s.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.