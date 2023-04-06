SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – We are turning drier as today progresses, but does the sun come out? Find out below…

Weather cools and quiets down Friday

High pressure is gradually building in from the west tonight into the holiday weekend. Before the high gets close enough, we are likely to get a period of clouds courtesy of Lake Ontario. Hover, the strengthening April sun and a bit of a breeze breaks up these clouds and we turn out mostly sunny in the afternoon.

The sun is deceiving as we are fighting a gusty westerly wind which makes it feel like it is close to 30 degrees. A touch of winter as we head into Easter weekend.

More sun for Easter weekend

As high pressure gets closer to Central New York it sets the stage for nice Easter weekend with sunshine, and moderating temperatures. While we are still cool for Saturday (in the 40s) there is less wind, and we are even warmer Easter with seasonable mid-50s.

This is great news for the Easter Bunny, egg hunts and other festivities that so many are taking part in with the family and friends over the holiday weekend! For more details on the Easter weekend click here.

And there is more quiet weather into next week

There are strong signs that high pressure sets up shop in the Northeast right into next week. This means a continuation of the sunny and dry weather at least through the middle of the week and perhaps even beyond.

Given the extended period of April sunshine we should have a gradual warming trend with 70-degree weather likely by Wednesday and stretching into the end of the week.