Summer begins late Wednesday morning at 10:58 officially! At 10:58 am is when the sun’s direct rays will be shining on the Tropic of Cancer at 23.5° North latitude. This is the farthest north that the sun’s direct rays reach all year. This results in the longest day of the year in CNY which is 15 hours and 22 minutes of sunlight, while the Arctic Circle has 24 hours of sunlight (land of the midnight sun). On the flip side, the Southern Hemisphere has their shortest day of the year on Wednesday as they start winter. By the way, the Antarctic Circle has no daylight Wednesday.

The sun comes up Wednesday at 5:25 am and goes down over the northwestern horizon at 8:47 pm, but it’s not the latest sunset. The day with the latest official sunset is actually June 27th at 8:48. By July 3rd we will have lost a minute off the end of the day, but come August 1st the sunset is still pretty late at 8:26! It’s not until August 21st that the sun goes down before 8 o’clock, and it’s at this point just before the Great New York State Fair that the shorter days become more noticeable.

Be sure to take some time and enjoy the nice long days this summer Central New York because we know how quickly they’ll pass.