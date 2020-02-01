LOOK AHEAD: Active first week of February weather-wise for CNY

SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV)

As we turn the page to February it looks like the upcoming week turns out active weather-wise for Central New York.

Here is the general set up:

A strong storm in the upper atmosphere plows into the Pacific Northwest this weekend and into the Rockies early next week. Strong jet stream winds extend into the Northeast as warmth builds into the Southeast.

Down and the ground that leaves us with a stalled-out front right near Central New York potentially from Tuesday into Friday. As waves of low pressure move along this front over those days, we are likely to endure several rounds of precipitation.

It’s still early but here is what we know:

The initial wave of precipitation on Tuesday is light, either in the form of wet snow or more likely rain. Cooler air tries to make its way into central New York so a wintry mix is more likely of Wednesday (Snow, sleet, freezing rain or just plain rain) Things get a bit fuzzy later in the week with details harder to pin down at this point for Thursday and Friday. A small change in the position of the stalled front could have a big impact on our weather.

Over this weekend you might see maps posted online with ‘potential’ snowfalls for later next week as a final wave of low pressure drags the stalled front out of the region.

Keep in mind these maps are likely right off the computer models we use as guidance when we make our forecasts.

We would suggest NOT relying on any of these maps projecting snowfall more than three or four days out in time. In the current pattern, the computer models have changed from day to day and computer run to computer run. They haven’t been all that reliable going that far out in time.

Several times over the last few weeks, what has looked like a promising storm with a decent snowfall for Central New York a week out, in time, turned into rain or mixed precipitation as the storm translated from a computer-generated storm to reality.

You know the drill at this point: This post is to make you aware of the POTENTIAL for some impactful weather down the road.

Make sure you check back with us the rest of the weekend as the details for next week come into better focus and our confidence rises.