Look closely to see a comet in the sky at dusk and dawn!

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

For those that enjoy stars and other celestial sights there is an extra treat in the skies just before sunrise and soon just after sunset. Comet NEOWISE passed close to the sun on July 3rd and its orbit is taking it away from the sun but as it heads out through the solar system it is putting on a show.

Some pictures have shown up of the comet on social media in the last few days but how can you see it here in Central New York?

Starting Sunday evening you’ll have a chance to see the comet and its tail just after sunset looking low near the northwest horizon. Make sure you find a view with no buildings or trees blocking your view in this direction. It will be helpful to have a pair of binoculars to see the comet with more detail. The comet (not the tail) is only about 3 miles across.

During this time you will also be able to see the comet just above the northeast horizon just before sunrise. Find Venus in the eastern sky and look to your left and down below the star Capella.

The comet will come closest to earth on July 23rd and it will show up just below the Big Dipper in the northwest sky.

NEOWISE won’t return close to earth again until the year 8786.