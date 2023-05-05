SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Now that the clouds are breaking up from our week-long slog of chilly and damp weather, we’re in for a treat in the nighttime sky.

While the Starlink satellite chain is visible Friday night, the chain will pass directly overhead Saturday night.

According to the findstarlink.com site, here is when you can see the satellites:

Friday 5/5 at 9:38 p.m. appearing from roughly north and traveling toward the east. The maximum elevation is 65 degrees. The full moon will add some extra light to the sky.

Saturday 5/6 at 9:54 p.m. appearing from roughly north and traveling toward the east. The maximum elevation is 88 degrees (pretty much overhead)

Sunday 5/7 at 10:11 p.m., appearing from roughly north and traveling toward the northeast. The maximum elevation is 53 degrees.

Monday 5/8 at 8:53 p.m., appearing roughly north and traveling slightly east of north. The maximum elevation is 86 degrees (roughly overhead)

Bottom line you’ll want a pretty unobstructed view to the north and east.

The site mentioned about classifies the sitings listed above as bright.