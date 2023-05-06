SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – We have experienced quite the weather rollercoaster ride here in Central New York over the past month or so.

You will remember the incredible stretch of warmth we saw after Easter through the middle of the month of April.

By April 12, we had already climbed above 80 degrees, and this would be the first day in a record-breaking six days with a high of 80 or warmer in Syracuse in the month of April.

In fact, five of the six 80+ degree days we saw were in a row, from April 12 to April 16.

After quickly cooling down through the early part of the following week, we made our way back into the 80s again on Friday, April 21 with a record high of 88 degrees.

What a difference a couple of weeks makes, though.

We went from lots of unseasonable warmth for a good portion of last month, to temperatures largely below average from late-April through the start of May.

In fact, over the past two weeks, only one day–April 28–had a high temperature that was above average. We have mostly been stuck in the 50s.

We are once again turning the corner toward more seasonable weather over the next few days. Check out the latest forecast anytime here.