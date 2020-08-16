Looking back on summer weather as last 8 p.m. sunset nears

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)-

The last 8 o’clock sunset is usually the sign of the beginning of the NYS Fair and the end of summer.



We all know the state fair isn’t happening this year, but the end of summer will still come.

Soak in the later sunshine while you can. After Wednesday, August 19th, we won’t have another 8 p.m. sunset until 2021.

Summer enthusiasts, we can’t leave you on that sour note.

While there are still a couple weekends of summer left, do you realize how “good” the ones that have passed were?

If you indulged in some outdoor running/walking, camping, boating or even gardening (despite having to do some extra watering), then you just might have picked up on it.

We took four locations across CNY in which we could go back and get daily data for, the Syracuse Airport, Auburn, Oswego and Camden. Then we looked at the total precipitation for the 20 weekend summer days (so far).

LOCATION DAYS W/O RAIN (TRACE OR LESS) TOTAL DAYS PERCENTAGE SYRACUSE AIRPORT 13 20 65% AUBURN 15 20 75% OSWEGO 13 20 65% CAMDEN 12 18 67%

In these locations, at least 65% of the weekend days had less than a trace of rain!

For comparison, the winning percentage for the Buffalo Bills in the 2019 regular season was 62.5%.