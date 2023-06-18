SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – It was a pretty nice Father’s Day across CNY other than it being a bit on the cloudy side at times, especially east of Syracuse. More sun for Juneteenth? Details below…

Most stay rain free heading into Monday

After a few spotty light showers lingered Saturday night, most stay dry to round out the holiday weekend thanks to low pressure just east of Maine expected to continue to weaken and move even farther away from the Northeast. This is good news if you have plans outside over the rest of the longer holiday weekend!

Yes, there still could be a spotty shower/storm or two Monday up around the Tug Hill and Adirondacks, but most get through the remainder of the holiday weekend dry with some more sun on Monday, Juneteenth. Highs are going to warm more so too, as highs climb into the upper 70s and low 80s Monday.

Any more smoke issues?

Canadian wildfire smoke lingered a bit on Sunday but wasn’t as thick as Saturday and we don’t expect it to be an issue other than providing a milky/hazy filter over the sun at times through Monday and maybe Tuesday. We also don’t think there’s going to be any issues with air quality due to the wildfire smoke this upcoming week across CNY thankfully!

80s return this week just in time for summer to start!

For the last day of the holiday weekend, it looks like high temperatures will turn warmer and stay warm for several days with 80s being commonplace with highs. Highs on Monday will be in the low 80s with more sun, and that warmer weather continues through the rest of this upcoming week.

In fact, high pressure aloft building just to our north midweek which could lead to an extended period of above normal temperatures and sunshine just in time to kick off the official start to summer Wednesday.

Yes, get ready summer weather lovers! The weather is looking good for the pool and beaches much of this upcoming week, especially later in the week!

Humidity remains in check, for now…

Despite the warmup taking place over the next several days, humidity should remain in check for the most part. Dew points will be in the 50s to around 60 through midweek.

By the time we start the weekend on Saturday, however, dew points will be climbing through the 60s to potentially around 70, which will make it feel quite stuffy/sticky outside, and something we haven’t felt this year yet.

When will the rain return?

There will be a good deal of dry time in the mix across the region this week. A spotty shower or two will be possible again on Monday, mainly north and east of Syracuse.

Rain shower chances will increase—but just slightly—on Tuesday with a trough of low pressure swinging in. No washouts are in store, and much of Tuesday is looking dry which is good news for the Workforce run on Onondaga Lake Park Tuesday evening.

Mid-to-late week, dry weather should persist overall. The next best chance for showers and even a few storms will arrive as we begin the weekend on Saturday along with the aforementioned warmth and humidity.