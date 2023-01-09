SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) –After a winter hiatus, winter is going to try to make a return to Central New York and parts of the Northeast by the middle of January, but to what extent is the question. Here is what the Storm Team is thinking as of Sunday evening…

What are the odds of CNY getting a storm?

Well, it is looking pretty likely that an intensifying storm is going to work into CNY and the Northeast late this week, as the upper air pattern for the Thursday/Friday timeframe looks to produce low pressure in the vicinity of Western or Central New York and not near the East Coast bringing Central New York active weather.

Part of the energy for any potential storm comes from yet another strong storm system plowing into the West Coast Monday/Tuesday.

So we are going to finally pay for the lack of snow this winter?

At this point, it doesn’t look like it. As the storm forms quickly across the Southern Plains Wednesday and then rapidly moves into the Ohio River Valley come Thursday afternoon it will gather a lot of moisture. The problem is that even though temperatures back off from the well above normal pace of the past two weeks we are still going to have temperatures that are more supportive for primarily rain and not snow late in the week according to the latest data.

Late last week the computer forecast models we use when making forecasts were not in agreement with one, GFS (American model) displaying a significant snowfall late this week, while the European and Canadian had primarily rain falling with this storm across CNY.

Now as of Sunday night, all three are on the same page displaying most of the precipitation falling in the form of rain Thursday into Friday.

They all to some extent have the rain ending as a light accumulating snow Friday night into Saturday on the backside of the storm.

It appears the precipitation MAY begin as a little snow and or a mix late Wednesday night into the first part of Thursday, with the heaviest precipitation falling Thursday night into Friday in the form of rain. Of course, the storm is still about 4 days out, so things could change with the track of this system and it’s impacts on CNY.

Does the late week storm signal a change in the pattern that is better for skiers and snowmobilers?

No, it doesn’t. The same computer models that we referred to regarding the storm for the end of this upcoming week are in good agreement that temperatures warm back up again into the 40s for the third week in January (January 16-22).

There has been some chatter that changes in the shape and position of the polar vortex near the North Pole toward the end of January could lead to colder air and snowy weather to start out February. That is still way off on the horizon but could be a hopeful sign for winter enthusiasts.

Stay tuned for more details on the late week storm as we head through this week.