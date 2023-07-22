SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – What a great start to the weekend as promised! Nice n’ comfy tonight to be out and about, but can we keep it going into Sunday? Details below…

Nice and comfy tonight

Ahh…feels so good with high pressure moving overhead tonight under a mainly clear sky and lows dropping into the 50s to around 60.

Another winner to end the weekend!

On Sunday, high pressure stays nearby and keeps us high and dry under more sun and slightly warmer air. Highs reach the low to mid 80s, but the humidity remains in check. So yes, it’s a great day to hit the pool, beach, boating, golf, attend the Syracuse Mets game at 1:05, etc…Just be sure to have the sunscreen and shades handy.

There’s a very small chance of a spotty shower west of Syracuse late in the afternoon and evening, but most won’t see a drop of rain.

Humidity & rain chances creep up a bit early next week

Unfortunately, we can’t keep the humidity down into next week, especially beyond Monday. Dew points are already climbing back into the low 60s as early as Monday to go along with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s for most.

A weakening cold front and disturbance are also working in from the northwest Monday so we would expect the front/disturbance to utilize the more humid air over us and trigger at least a few scattered showers and storms for the afternoon and evening. That said, there still should be a good amount of dry time Monday.

This same front/disturbance probably remains close enough to us Tuesday so we can’t rule out a couple of spotty showers/storms popping up, but much of Tuesday looks to be dry and feels similar to Monday.

Heat and humidity build even more so mid to late next week. Stay tuned for updates.

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast.