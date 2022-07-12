SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – Today features the best chance of scattered showers and storms this week, but when is the best chance of seeing a shower/storm today? Details are below…

TODAY:

While not as warm on today, it does turn out more humid as dew points climb well into the 60s. That increase in moisture and an approaching cold front lead to our best chance of showers and storms in almost a week.

There’s a lull in the shower and storm activity mid to late this morning but that also gives us a chance to warm back into the 80s. With it being humid plus the cold front getting closer, another round of scattered storms likely to form early in the afternoon close to Syracuse then quickly move into Eastern New York by evening.

It is this afternoon round of storms that could cause some gusty, damaging winds and even some hail.

TONIGHT:

For the most part tonight is quiet with variable clouds and maybe a passing shower. It turns a bit cooler and less humid during the night too.

Lows are expected to drop to between 60 and 65 with patchy fog possible too.

WEDNESDAY:

Much of Wednesday is looking dry with some sunshine but come the evening there will be a renewed threat of a few scattered showers and a storm or two thanks to reinforcing cold front/trough pushing in during the evening. Thankfully, the severe threat very low.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

After the few showers and possibly a storm moves across the region Wednesday evening the weather quiets down overnight.

Lows drop to around 60.

THURSDAY:

The combination of lingering low level moisture and the heating of the day is probably enough to produce a couple of pop up showers, but much of the day is going to be dry.

It’s a touch cooler and less humid for Thursday behind Wednesday night’s cold front with highs in the upper 70s to maybe 80.