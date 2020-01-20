Lots of questions regarding the weather for the upcoming weekend

Weather
After a wintry Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend with snow, wind and cold we are in for a mainly quiet stretch, a breather this week. Temperatures will slowly moderate and there should be a fair amount of sun too!

Come the weekend though, it could be a different story with a wintry mix of precipitation expected. It’s possible CNY could see mainly wet snow. There are still quite a few questions as to what or if any precipitation could fall Saturday into Sunday.  

WHAT WE KNOW:

  • A developing storm will be heading into the Northeast this weekend
  • Temperatures will be marginal determining precipitation type
  • Best chances for the most significant snow will be across the higher terrain

WHAT WE DON’T KNOW:

  • What will fall—rain vs. snow
  • How much precipitation will fall
  • When the heaviest precipitation will occur

This potentially sloppy weekend storm system and its impacts on CNY will be coming into better focus over the coming days so be sure to stay tuned for updates from the NewsChannel 9 Storm Team.

