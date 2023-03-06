Well, the St. Patrick’s parade in downtown Syracuse has featured all types of weather since Syracuse has had a St. Patrick’s parade over the past 40 years.

Check out the extremes experienced for parade day below…

What are the forecast challenges for the parade?

The two longer range forecast models we study to help make our forecasts on a daily basis are quite different as of Monday night. The American forecast model is showcasing a snowy/damp and raw Saturday.

While the latest European model run has us dry and not as brisk. So we all know which model most are hoping is right at this point…

That said, though, right now we are leaning towards the more unsettled American forecast model (GFS) at this time, but we can cross our fingers and hope the luck of the Irish comes through for us!

So bottom line, be prepared to dress warm with waterproof gear potentially too for the parade on Saturday in Syracuse.