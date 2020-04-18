Lyrid meteor shower peaks this week

Sky watchers, get ready. It’s the time of year when the Lyrid meteor shower peaks.

The meteors appear to come from, or radiate, the constellation Vega, a bright star in the constellation Lyra thus the name Lyrid meteor shower. The meteors are actually caused by debris from Comet Thatcher passing through the atmosphere.

The peak time for the shower is the night of April 21-22. More specifically, after 10:30 p.m. Tuesday night or right before dawn Wednesday morning.

This is not going to be a big meteor shower with only 10-15 meteors per hour. In comparison, the normally better-viewed Perseid meteor shower in August has a rate of 50 to 75 meteors per hour.

According to NASA, the meteors “are known for their luminous dust trains, which can be observable for several seconds.