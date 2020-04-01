Magnitude 6.5 earthquake felt in Boise, Idaho

At approximately 5:52 p.m. MDT, on March 31, a magnitude 6.5 earthquake struck central Idaho.  
 
According to the United Stated Geological Survey, seismic instruments indicated the earthquake originated about 72 miles northeast of Boise, in the Challis National Forest. This was the largest quake to shake this area in more than 35 years. 
 
More than 16,000 reports were filed on the USGS “Did you feel it?” site. No major damage has been reported. 

Aftershocks are expected to continue over the next week. More than 35 have been felt within 12 hours of the original earthquake in the state of Idaho. The largest aftershock thus far was a magnitude 4.6. To see an interactive map, click here.

According to the USGS, previous earthquakes in this immediate vicinity have been limited. The most notable event of the last 50 years was the magnitude 6.9 Borah Peak earthquake in October 1983. This earthquake killed 2 people and caused $12 million in damage.

