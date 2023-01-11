SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – After a seasonably chilly and dry Wednesday, milder air and wet weather are on the way. When does the rain arrive? Details are below.

Coldest morning of the year!

Temperatures dipped to 16° Wednesday morning in Syracuse which is the lowest we’ve felt so far this calendar year! (yeah, it’s not even 2 weeks in, but considering how mild it’s been this was a reality check!)

After a mainly quiet Wednesday night across CNY with just a few snow showers/flurries primarily north of Syracuse, additional milder air and rain are on the way. Temperatures won’t drop below 30 for many tonight, a far cry from the teens for many last night!

Turns rainy Thursday

The West Coast storm that made headlines with its heavy, flooding rains and mountain snows is moving across the country and towards the Northeast. This piece of energy is the culprit of our next storm beginning Thursday morning.

A few scattered light rain showers and higher elevation snow showers should begin around sunrise Thursday.

Then, steady rain picks up towards and after sunset Thursday night. Occasional rain, heavy at times, is expected to last into the early morning hours Friday.

Ending as a bit of snow…and probably only a little

Even with the rain, half an inch to an inch, Thursday into Thursday night, Central New York will still end up with some snow from this storm.

This storm has been trending faster and faster, so that means we’ll feel the temperatures drop quickly from the 40s to the 30s Friday morning resulting in rain changing to snow after 7 or 8 am. The wind picks up too from the northwest between 15 and 25 mph with higher gusts dropping wind chills into the 20s much of the day.

We expect much of CNY to pick up a coating to 2 inches of snow by Friday evening following the morning changeover across the area. The least amount of snow is likely to occur out towards the Mohawk Valley, while 3 or 4 inches could very well fall up around the Northwestern Tug Hill and Watertown/Jefferson County area.

It remains brisk and turns colder Friday night into Saturday with another coating to an inch or two of fluffy snow possible Friday night.

Once the snow showers/flurries taper off Saturday morning/midday we’re looking at a dry and cold weekend with sun returning Sunday.

Stay tuned for further updates.