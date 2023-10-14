SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Many were dry Saturday across CNY, but this changes for the last half of the weekend. Details are below…

Pretty uneventful tonight

It’s a mainly dry night ahead with lows dropping into the mid-40s, and just a passing shower or two possible, especially towards morning.

Breezy & a bit showery to end weekend

After a dry and mostly cloudy Saturday, pick day of the weekend, for most of CNY, it turns breezy, damp and even cooler for much of the area Sunday thanks to occasional lake effect showers and drizzle, mainly from around and west of Syracuse/I-81.

High temperatures Sunday will likely struggle to reach the low 50s Syracuse westbound, while low to mid 50s are felt out towards Utica where it’s going to be mainly dry Sunday. Keep in mind the wind may be gusty at times Sunday, especially during the afternoon accentuating the chill.

So, if you will be heading out to take part, or watch the Syracuse Half Marathon, or SU soccer game vs. Clemson, apple/pumpkin picking, etc…be sure to dress warm and have an umbrella/rain gear handy.

Any improvement next week?

It looks like the early part of the week stays cloudy and cool in Central New York with a few showers, areas of drizzle as the pattern is tough to budge. Our improvement comes midweek as we start to see more sun and we see our temperatures begin to moderate. No, we won’t be getting into the 80s this time but will mid to upper 60s do?

Keep checking the latest 7-day forecast for updates.