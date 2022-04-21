SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – After a quick shot of rain Thursday afternoon, and a little drizzle/light shower or two tonight, we are in store for a much better end to the week.

TONIGHT:

A lingering shower or two and or a bit of drizzle is possible this evening and then there could be a couple of brief showers passing through between about midnight and 3 am with a cold front.

After the front moves through late tonight the air dries more so and temperatures are expected to drop to within a few degrees of 40 by sunrise.

FRIDAY:

We end the week on a nicer note with a partly to mostly sunny sky expected for Earth Day. A cool breeze should persist somewhat too, especially through the first part of the afternoon.

Highs warm into the mid-50s.

WEEKEND:

I’m sure many of you are thinking oh no it’s the weekend again since every weekend this month of April has featured at least a trace of snow, and some rain with only one weekend day being above normal out of the 6 we’ve had. Soo…How’s this last full weekend in April looking??

Well, it appears we finally are going to see a couple of pretty good weather days for the weekend for a change!

We think Sunday is going to be the pick day of the weekend due to temperatures and more sun appearing, but Saturday won’t be too bad either.

Both Saturday and Sunday should be mainly, if not, totally dry with clouds increasing Saturday and then giving way to more sun as Sunday progresses. There’s a slightly chance of shower or two come late Saturday afternoon and evening thanks to a warm front nearing the area, but again at this point Sunday looks essentially dry.

Highs warming to near 60 Saturday but should be at least in the mid to upper 70s here on Sunday!

Go ahead and make your outdoor plans! 🙂