SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) Well those of you that have been wanting rain are going to get your wish, but unfortunately it’s going to happen over the weekend. When? Find out below.

Friday was the 12th day in a row with no measurable rainfall, but that finally changes Saturday.

Passing shower or two tonight, but still mainly dry

Ahead of a slow moving cold front due to arrive later Saturday, are a few scattered light showers/sprinkles sliding across the region tonight, but no significant rain is expected.

It’s breezy and remains mild with lows in the 50s to around 60 tonight.

Rain finally returns this weekend, but…

After nearly two weeks without any measurable rainfall, Mother Nature finally ‘showers’ CNY with some rain on Saturday. We are thinking a few scattered showers will be around in the morning, but a more substantial batch of rain is due to move in during the late morning/midday hours.

Rain will probably be heavy at times with possibly even an embedded t-storm during the afternoon/early evening.

The culprit of the welcomed rainfall is a slow moving cold front sliding through late in the day. Rain should taper off from west to east during the evening across CNY. When all is said and done by mid to late Saturday evening, about a half an inch to an inch of beneficial rain is expected across the region.

It’s cooler on Saturday with the clouds and developing rain, as highs rise into the mid to upper 60s.

As far as outdoor activities go, Sunday is by far the better weekend day since we’re not expect any rain besides a few showers in the North Country, and a good deal of sun develops during the day too! Highs on Sunday with a breeze make it into the low 70s. Enjoy!

Another long dry stretch ahead??

Sunday’s weather is looking more and more like a preview of another long stretch of dry weather taking us into much of next week! So yes, you’ll get a break from watering the lawns, plants, and gardens this weekend, but keep the sprinklers ready to go next week.