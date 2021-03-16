Making a case for more than 4 seasons in CNY

SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV)

About a week ago, Central New York was spoiled with 60s and even 70s in what many called ‘Fake Spring.’ Now this week, we’ve taken a step back with cooler weather and even the threat for some snow while we are just days away from ‘Spring.’

The true seasons are determined by the path of the sun. On March 21st and September 21st, the sun is directly over the equator and these days signal the start of spring and fall respectively.

On June 21st, when summer starts, the sun reaches its highest point in the sky in the northern hemisphere and will continue to get lower day by day until it ebbs on December 21st, when our winter begins.

For meteorologists, our ‘seasons’ are different and tied more closely to the start of months. December through February (our coldest three months) is meteorological Winter, while March-May is Spring, June-August is Summer, and September through November is Fall.

As we know, though, the weather here in Central New York doesn’t strictly follow the path of the sun or the calendar. Why are there only four seasons? Can’t we have more?

So when I thought of how I would break up the year for Central New York, I actually came up with what I would call six distinct seasons. See if you agree with them.

Winter (December 1st – Mid March) This is the true heart of our winter. On average, about 80 percent of our snow falls during this time and the biggest snowstorms in Syracuse history fall within this period. Plus our coldest day on record, -26 F, has been reached on three separate days: once in December, once in January, and once in February.

Post-Winter (Mid March- April 30th) To me, the unofficial start to this period is the Syracuse St. Patrick’s Parade. It’s a communal get together to collectively say we made it through another Central New York winter. Technically, the spring equinox occurs during the beginning of this period, but we all know true spring weather in this six-week period can be quite sporadic. Daytime highs in the 70s can be replaced days later by 30s and 40s.

That’s why I used the term Post-Winter. In some parts of the Northeast, this time of year is affectionately called “Mud Season.” April still averages 4 inches of snow and about once a decade we get an impactful April snowstorm. Lastly, the average final frost in Syracuse doesn’t come until April 29th. Thankfully, though the average high temperature by the end of Apil is in the mid-60s.

Spring (May) Most Mays in Central New York finally give us the nice mild days on a more consistent basis and by the last half of the month, we typically feel safe enough to plant the annuals and vegetables in our gardens. Trees are in bloom early in the month and as long as there has been enough rain, lawns are turning lush. Some might think I’m short-changing spring a bit, but I don’t think so. If you’ve lived here long enough and you think about it, you will nod in agreement.

Summer (June – Mid September) By June 1st, the normal high temperature in Syracuse is 74 degrees, so let’s be generous and start the summer season three weeks ahead of the calendar. Another sign we are into the summer season by this point – the record highs are now all in the 90s starting June 1st. And why be tied down to the State Fair/Labor Day as the unofficial end to summer? The normal high temperatures don’t dip into the low 70s until the middle of September. Summer seems so short every year so why end it on Labor Day?

Fall (Mid September-Halloween) I hear so many people tell me that Fall is their favorite time in Central New York. Gone is the humidity of summer. The temperatures are still generally pleasant enough to do things outside. In fact, when the 30-year temperatures were updated at the beginning of the year, the two of the months with the biggest changes to warmer weather were September and October.

Pre-Winter (November) It’s hard to put a good spin on November but I can’t really put it into the true ‘Winter’ category and calling it Fall seems generous. Snow that does fall during this month (and we do average about a foot) tends to melt pretty quickly. Plus, it is not out of the question to get a short spell of Indian Summer weather even at this late date. One thing we know for certain about November is it gets dark in the evening quickly.

Of course there are some that would say there are only two seasons in central New York: Winter and July 4th.

Let me know what you think. How would you group the seasons in CNY?