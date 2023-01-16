Snow woes continue for now…

Many, even those who don’t like the snow, have been wondering where’s the snow and consistent cold?? By the middle of January, halfway point of meteorological winter, Syracuse has on average typically picked up nearly 60 inches of snow. This winter, just like the last few, we’ve only seen a measly 20.7″, or over three feet below normal in Syracuse, and over 3 inches under last winter at this time which only yielded 76″ of snow!!

Where do we rank among the least snowiest Januarys on record?

Well…through the first 16 days of January with the less than an inch of snow in Syracuse we are atop the list since 1949 thus far with January 2017’s 8.4″ through the entire month being the least snowiest January on record. Of course there still is about two weeks left of the month so there’s plenty of time for these numbers to change. Stay tuned.