Many temperature records broken across the country this summer, including all-time high for Siracusa, Italy

(WSYR)- Syracuse experienced its 16th 90° day this week, but it did not get it’s third heatwave of the year. Another Syracuse did have what could be

About 4,600 miles away from Syracuse, NY, Siracusa, Italy recorded what could be an all-time record for Europe.



On August 11th, temperatures on the small island of Sicily, Italy reached 120°. The World Meteorological Organization is still investigating the report but, if verified, it would break the current all-time high for the continent which is 118° set in Athens, Greece in July 1977.



There have been other spots across the globe that have dealt with unprecedented heat this summer, most of which have been accompanied by devastating wildfires.



Portland, Oregon, is experiencing excessive heat now and had record breaking heat in June. During their deadly June heatwave, they felt their highest all-time temperature of 116°.



June brought excessive heat to Canada too. Lytton, British Columbia set an all-time record high for the country. It was so hot in this village they broke the previous record high of 113 degrees three days in a row. The new record is 121 degrees. Wildfires have burnt the town to the village to the ground.



In Russia, a town called Oymyakon is known as the coldest inhabited place on earth during winter. They had a record high in June of 88°F. You might not think this is that hot but for a spot called the “Pole of the Cold” it is. The average high for June is 68°F. The coldest temperature ever recorded was close to 90°F below zero.



These are all extremes, which we know circles back to climate change. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which is made up of thousands of scientists from hundreds of countries, released a report earlier this week that warned global warming will exceed 3° or 4°F during the 21st century unless deep reductions in greenhouse gas emissions happen in the coming decades.



