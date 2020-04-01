March 2020 becomes one of the warmest Marches on record for Syracuse

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

Well, another month has come and gone and once again it was significantly warmer than an average month in central New York. That’s four consecutive months of above-average temperatures!

The average temperature for March was just over 40°. That’s some 6 degrees above average, which ranks March 2020 as the 10th warmest March recorded in Syracuse.

Yes, the warmth was pretty impressive in March, but nothing compared to March 2012 when the average temperature for the month was an improbable 46.5ׄ° or more than 12 degrees above normal for the entire month!! That’s what several consecutive days of 70 plus weather and even a couple of 80 degree days thrown into the mix will do!

The warmest temperatures in March 2020 was 74 warm degrees felt on March 20, while we started the month shivering at 10 the morning of the first for the coldest day. The snowiest day was Monday, March 23 when 6.4” of wet snow occurred. It was also the second snowiest day of the entire winter. The day of the month where the most precipitation fell in Syracuse happened to be March 23 too when 0.88” fell!

Not only was it a much warmer than average month, but it was also a lackluster month when it comes to snowfall. There was only 7.6” of snowfall compared to the 18” average, roughly 10 and a half inches below normal.

We are certainly due for a cooler than average month since we haven’t felt one since November 2019 in Syracuse and CNY. Let’s see what April has to offer. Hopefully, April entails a lot of sun to help boost people’s spirits during this tough time as we deal with the COVID-19.