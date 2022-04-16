SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – It’s hard to believe after the warm stretch we had last week, we are now talking about more wintry weather!

TONIGHT:

A few rain showers are around this evening, but during the night as the air grows colder any rain showers will change to a few snow showers and flurries near and after midnight. Winds are expected to increase overnight and especially through our Easter holiday.

Lows tonight drop into the upper 20s and low 30s.

EASTER SUNDAY:

Easter Sunday is unseasonably chilly and windy with some snow showers compliments of Lake Ontario and a trough of low pressure swinging through mid to late morning.

The reason for the gusty northwest winds, 10 to 20+ mph, delivering colder air for Easter Sunday is thanks to a strengthening area of low pressure traveling up the Atlantic coastline.

We will see sunshine developing during the afternoon thanks to high pressure building in later in the day. Don’t be fooled by that sun though because it’s still going to be chilly with highs only warming into the mid-40s during the afternoon.

That said, if you want to have the Easter egg hunt outside, we recommend you doing it in the afternoon rather than the morning. Just dress warm as wind chills will be in the 20s in the morning and upper 20s to mid-30s for the afternoon.





SUNDAY NIGHT:

High pressure builds in Sunday night settling the winds down and clearing out the sky. This sets us up for a frosty night with lows expected to dip into the 20s to near 30.

MONDAY:

It’s a sunny and frosty start to the new week as many head back to work and school, but clouds increase quickly during the afternoon with rain showers likely developing between about 5 and 8 pm.





That rain could at least mix with snow for many, including Syracuse later Monday night, and likely changes to all snow Monday night across the hills of CNY, especially near and east of I-81.

Depending on the track of a developing nor’easter Monday night into Tuesday, at least some of us could wake up Tuesday morning needing the shovels/plow. Stay tuned for updates.