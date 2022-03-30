The recent 3 day stretch of cold and snowy weather between 27th and 29th probably have at least some of you thinking that March ended up cooler than average. Think again! That’s right, yet another month in Central New York of above average temperatures.

The average March temperature ended up being about 3 degrees above average which ranks near the 30th warmest March on record going back to 1902.

Are you wondering how could March be warmer than average? It’s thanks to the 12 days, including the last day of the month, of above 50 degree temperatures during the month. This includes the 75 degree high on March 6th, and the 3 day stretch between St. Patrick’s Day and 19th where highs reached the upper 60s to around 70.

All of these balmier days produced another warmer than average month. By the way, the most 50+ degree days in March in Syracuse was recorded back in March of 2012 when it happened 20 times! The average number of 50+ degree days in March since 1990 is 9.

Here’s another interesting tidbit since just before the pandemic, January 2020 up through this March…This may or may not surprise you, but the numbers don’t lie. Yes, 23 of the last 27 months have been warmer than average in Syracuse, or 85%!