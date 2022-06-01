May 2022 is in the books and I’m thinking many thought it was a pretty warm month, but you probably don’t think it was one of the warmest Mays on record in Syracuse, right?! That’s right. It was the 15th warmest May on record in recorded history in Syracuse with an average temperature of 61.5 degrees, almost three and a half degrees above average despite the cool first week or so of the month.

What pushed the average temperature that far above average? 19 of the 31 days in the month had above average highs, and 11 days we felt highs reach 81+ degrees, including 91 degrees recorded on Saturday, the 21st.

For the first time in three years, we did not even see a trace of snow in the month of May in Syracuse which we are pretty sure no one was complaining about

There was some rain in Syracuse, but not too much compared to average especially so. Less than two inches of rain fell in May in Syracuse, or over an inch and a half drier than average, but that wasn’t the case northwest of Syracuse. According to the New York State Mesonet Oswego picked up more than four inches of rain, Jordan/Elbridge received over three and a half inches, and Waterloo measured just over three inches for the month!

The reason for the significant disparity in rainfall was thanks to rainy weather the last Friday of May. A band of moderate to heavy rain set up just northwest of Syracuse across the heart of the Finger Lakes that afternoon dumping 1 to 2” of rain, while only a quarter to a half an inch occurred in Syracuse and points southeast.

The most significant rainfall in Syracuse fell on the 4th day of the month when just over a half an inch was measured. Just over a third of the days in the month of May had measurable rain, and we had the 4th longest stretch of consecutive dry days in May with 9 between 5th and 13th of the month!

The extremes in May 2022 were 91 degrees on Saturday, the 21st and 31 cold degrees the first morning of May. Brrr!!

Based on the forecast trends it appears it is going to be an overall cool and possibly somewhat unsettled first part of June in CNY. Stay tuned…