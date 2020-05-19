Memorial Day weekend weather is a bit in question, but not looking bad

Yes, we are still in a Pandemic but surely many will want to get out and get some fresh air while practicing social distancing this upcoming holiday weekend. The question is will Mother Nature be cooperative for outdoor activities as we unofficially kick off the summer season?

There certainly is some uncertainty regarding the chances of rain/storms over the weekend, but either way it does look like it will feel pretty summery.

Here’s the set up:

A strong area of high pressure keeping the Northeast and Central New York really nice mid to late this week will be sliding to the east and a little farther away from the region Friday and into the weekend. Remember winds flow clockwise around areas of high pressure and as a result the wind will turn more southerly Friday into the holiday weekend. Meanwhile, a weak area of low pressure and its showers/storms will be slowly ushered to the north by the southerly flow on the backside of high pressure.

The biggest question/uncertainty we have at this time is how far north will the weak area of low pressure get Friday into Saturday? If it tracks far enough to the north we will likely see a few showers/storms move through late Friday into Saturday.

Another shortwave/warm front will attempt to push in Sunday/Memorial Day from the west and may deliver a few more scattered showers/storms, but again not too much rain is expected.

The majority of the longer range weather data suggests only a couple of scattered showers/storms possibly scooting through or popping up Friday night through Memorial Day, but overall keeps us mainly dry.

One of the longer range forecast models, the outlier, does have a few scattered showers and storms sneaking into the area more so Friday evening into the long holiday weekend.

Regardless of which solution plays out, it does appear there will be a good amount of dry time for the long holiday weekend with an equal, low chance of rain/storms each day.

Stay tuned for updates from the NewsChannel 9 Storm Team the rest of this week as we iron out the details.