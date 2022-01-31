NEW: A storm looks to impact CNY with significant winter weather late this week

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – After a nice, quiet, and milder end to January and start to February things will take a turn mid to late this week.

CALM BEFORE THE STORM…

Wednesday is slated to be the mildest day of the week, with highs expected to at least reach the low 40s. Yes, the 40s, which will be the mildest day in Syracuse and CNY in two weeks, the last time highs reached the 40s. Enjoy it, because it appears a cold front moves in Wednesday night with a few rain showers possible Wednesday afternoon, especially Wednesday evening.

TURNS COLDER, BUT COLD ENOUGH FOR RAIN TO CHANGE TO SNOW AND OR AN ICY MIX??

The cold front should move through CNY Wednesday night with any rain probably changing to wet snow and or a wintry mix late Wednesday night. The BIG question Wednesday night/early Thursday is…will the cold front make it all the way through Central New York? As of Monday morning, it appears the front does push through the region allowing cold air to drain in late Wednesday night/early Thursday leading to any rain to changing to a bit of snow.

WHEN DOES THE HEAVIEST PRECIPITATION FALL?

A minor snow accumulation is possible by Thursday morning for many, especially across the Syracuse area points north and west. Most of the weather data is suggesting the front stalls just southeast of CNY thanks to a wave of low pressure sliding up along the front Thursday afternoon into Thursday night. If this occurs, much of the region could be impacted with heavier snow and maybe a little icy mix at times too Thursday afternoon through Thursday night.

MOST TO LEAST LIKELY SCENARIOS

Snowfall accumulations could be quite significant between daybreak Thursday and sunrise Friday. Maybe a foot or more for much of the area with a bit of ice, including Syracuse, making for tough travel Thursday into the start of Friday.

Now if the front stalls over the area, then we would see more ice and less snow, which would not only also cause big travel issues but power outages possibly too.

Again, as of now the most likely scenario looks to be snowier than icy Thursday into Friday morning.

The least likely scenario right now is that the front doesn’t get through at all and much of the precipitation event ends up falling in the form of rain with a little snow late Thursday night into Friday morning.

BACK INTO THE FREEZER BY LATE THIS WEEK

Either way, it turns brisk and colder with snow tapering to flurries on Friday. Highs Friday will likely be in the teens with wind chills at or below zero much of the day with some blowing and drifting possible too.

Stay tuned to NewsChannel 9 Storm Team for the latest updates over the next few days.