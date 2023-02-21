SYRACUSE (WSYR-TV) — After several hours of quiet weather Wednesday, things will go downhill Wednesday afternoon.

Snow will arrive in Central New York after 4 p.m. Wednesday.

An inch or so of snow is possible for the evening commute Wednesday.

It’s possible that some sleet will mix in with the snow as early as Wednesday evening.

The worst/messiest weather is Wednesday night

The snow mentioned above will accumulate an inch or two Wednesday night before changing to sleet and freezing rain.

That’s because a strong surge of warm air a few thousand feet off of the ground will overspread CNY Wednesday night, changing the snow to a wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain.

How do you know the worst weather is Wednesday night? That’s when winter weather advisories are in effect. That’s a heads up that things could be sloppy around here at times Wednesday night.

>>Storm total snow for Syracuse 1-3″<<

The worst is over around sunrise Thursday

The precipitation (or what’s left of it) could even change to rain over the Finger Lakes by Thursday morning as temperatures rise above freezing.

Not much more than a few scattered rain showers are expected Thursday.

More snow the farther north you go

The cold air will hold on a bit longer over far northern NY (i.e. more snow will fall), and where winter storm watches are in effect snowfall accumulations of 3 to 6 inches or perhaps a little more.

This includes places like Watertown, Lowville, Old Forge and Governeur.