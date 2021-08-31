Meteorological summer 2021 recap…It was certainly a memorable one!

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV)

The change of the calendar to September means that meteorological Summer (June-August) has come to an end, and it was a hot and very wet one for Syracuse and Central New York.

The average temperature was almost three and a half degrees above normal making it the 3rd hottest on record, even warmer than last Summer!

Rainfall came in just below 20 inches making it the second wettest trailing just 1922 (23.18” total).

Records in Syracuse go back to 1902.

Digging deeper, there were other numbers that made this summer unique.

While it was the 3rd hottest on record, it was very warm overnight lows that carried us. The average high temperatures were 7th hottest on record but for low temperatures it was the warmest summer. The lows were almost four degrees above normal and we had a record number of days (20) in which the low never dropped below 70 degrees.

There may not have been many record highs (only on June 6 and 7) but the Summer will be known for its consistent warmth. 66 of the 92 days between June and August featured a high temperature of 80 or better compared to an average of 52 days.

Also, in a rare feat, July was our coolest summer month this summer. This has only happened on two other occasions: 1976 and 1925.

Four of our top seven hottest summers have occurred since 2011.

Our wettest summer in nearly 100 years came with some interesting twists as well.

We ended up with measurable rain on 45 days, or almost half the Summer days which is second most all-time (46 days in 1977) and well above the average in a typical summer of 34 days.

Our rainy summer was spread out over all three months. For the first time in recorded history, June, July and August all had rainfall totals of more than six inches. All other wettest summers had the rainy weather confined to two or even just one month.

Localized flooding due to heavy rain occurred on a number of occasions in Central New York but was most widespread August 22-23 as the remains of Tropical Storm Fred passed through the region.

August also ended up being the hottest on record coming in with an average temperature of 75.5° which is 5.7° above normal. It’s been 84 years since we’ve had an August this hot.