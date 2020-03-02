Meteorological winter in the books; Here’s the breakdown

Many are going to remember the winter of 2019-20 as a mild one with not too much harsh cold and when it did turn very cold it did not last long at all. For those that don’t like the snow, it was a nice winter, but if you are a snow lover/winter enthusiast it was a tough/frustrating winter.

December, the first month of meteorological winter had an average temperature of 30.5°, 1.1 degrees above normal. So a bit warmer than average with the warmest temperature of 55° on the 27th and the coldest temperature of 5° occurring on the morning of the 21st and 20th.

December snowfall ended up a bit lackluster with all but merely 4 tenths of an inch of the 23.5 inches falling the first 19 days of the month. The snow deficit for December in Syracuse ended up being 9.2″ and also of note was the incredibly sunny, mild weather central New York had during the holiday season. This made for great weather to get around and about in as many traveled to family and friends.

The number of days in December with at least 1″ of snow on the ground ended up being 19 too.

We flipped the calendar, but Mother Nature didn’t change her tune, and as a matter of fact it turned even a little milder as a whole in January and even less snowy!

The average temperature for January was 31°, 7.4° above average! January 2020 ended up being the 10th warmest January on record!

Only 16.2″ of snow fell in January too! That’s nearly a foot and a half below average! This didn’t help winter enthusiasts and those who rely on snow for their businesses. Surprisingly though, 21 of the 31 days did have at least an inch of snow on the ground in Syracuse.

The extremes for January were 67°, a new record for the date, on the night of the 11th which was a Saturday, followed by 65° early Sunday morning, yet another record high for the 12th! The coldest temperature for the month was +4° on the morning of the 21st.

The last month of meteorological winter turned to be the most wintry of the three, but still was milder than average. The average temperature for February was 28.5°, 2.6° warmer than normal, but certainly the coldest month of the winter. This made February 2020 the 20th warmest February on record.

Surely many would be surprised by this February statistic. Despite the warmer than average February, Syracuse received nearly 30 inches of snow, 29.8″, 4.5″ above average! More than a third of the snow for the month fell with one snowstorm when Syracuse received just over 13 inches Thursday into Friday.

26 days out of the 29 had at least one inch of snow on the ground! When you put the three winter months together 66 out of 91 days had at least 1″ of snow on the ground in Syracuse, or almost three quarters of the time there was snow on the ground! How does this compare to average? Average number of days in a “normal” winter with at least an inch of snow on the ground in Syracuse is 62 days, or nearly 70 percent of the winter. Yes, believe it or not but this winter actually had at least 1″ of snow on the ground a bit more often than normal.

The average temperature for the meteorological winter was 30° even, or almost 4 degrees warmer than average and the 11th warmest winter on record!

This winter ended up being only the 8th meteorological winter where each month had an average temperature of at least 1° warmer than normal.

So yes, the winter of 2019-20 will be remembered by many as a winter that CNY got off pretty easy, unless you are cold and snow lover that is.